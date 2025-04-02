Coreas Hazells Inc. has announced the separation of Coreas Pharmacies into a separate legal entity, officially named Coreas Pharmacies Limited.

The move is to enhance operational efficiency and allows for the company to focus more effectively on serving customers’ needs.

While the business structure will change, Coreas Pharmacies’ dedication to its customers remains unwavering.

The company will continue to serve the public from its four convenient locations in Kingstown on Halifax Street, Downtown on Lower Bay Street, Arnos Vale at the Joshua Centre, and Diamond on the Windward Highway.

Coreas Pharmacies will maintain all current services but one key change that customers should note, is how they write their cheques.

All cheques should now be made payable to Coreas Pharmacies Limited.

In a statement the company said it appreciates the continued support of its loyal customers and ensures the same high-quality service and trusted support that customers have come to rely on.