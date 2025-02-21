Coreas Distribution Limited, one of the oldest and most recognize companies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now Acado SVG Limited.

In a media release the company shared that the name change comes as part of a larger rebranding exercise undertaken by Trinidad-based Agostini Limited.

The rebrand establishes a new shared logo and brand identity for companies in the region, unifying them under one visual identity for the first time.

The logo features four leaf-like shapes, representing employees, partners, customers, and communities.

The company has stated that Acado SVG (Coreas Distribution Ltd) became part of the Agostini Group in 2015 through a joint venture with Goddard Enterprises of Barbados.

The new chapter for Acado SVG underscores its position as part a wider regional presence and builds on a 170-year legacy.