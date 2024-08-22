Coreas Building Supplies Ltd. has announced a substantial contribution of over $300,000 in goods and vouchers to aid the Southern Grenadines in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. This donation marks a significant effort to support recovery and rebuilding in the affected areas.

The relief package includes essential items such as plywood, lumber, wheelbarrows, shovels, and water boots. Additionally, the company, in collaboration with Goddards Enterprises Ltd/M&C Home Depot and King Ocean Services, has provided containers of water to address immediate needs.

Brian George, General Manager of Coreas Building Supplies Ltd., who visited the Southern Grenadines in late July, expressed heartfelt concern for the impacted communities. “Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by Hurricane Beryl,” George stated. “At Coreas Building Supplies Ltd., we are committed to standing alongside our fellow citizens during this challenging time. We aim to support the rebuilding process and help the Southern Grenadines recover stronger than before.”

In August, the company donated $250,000 worth of vouchers to the Ministry of Housing. These vouchers will be distributed to families and individuals in need, enabling them to acquire crucial building materials and supplies for home repairs.