Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has questioned the level of contribution being made by local businesses the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ carnival festival VincyMas.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, said he has his doubts that the contributions being made are what they should be.

“A lot of businesses make a lot of money from Carnival, and the question is this, what do they put back in it? I don’t want to pick any fight with the brewery, but the brewery makes a lot of money at Carnival. Do they put enough? Well, they will probably tell you, yes, they do. That’s a matter for discussion.

The distillery, distributors of Carib beer, the traders, and all the rest of it, I have my grave doubts as to whether they make the contribution which they ought to be making.” The Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister comments about the contributions of businesses to carnival come amidst calls for prizes for participants in the various carnival events to be increased, with calypsonians and lovers of calypso lovers in particular taking issue with the lack of increase in prize money for winners over the years.