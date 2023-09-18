Construction work on the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale is expected to commence by early 2024.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that persons, this year, can expect to see work taking place at the site of the new facility, such as the removal of electrical poles and river defense work.

The Prime Minister said that while he had hoped to see construction work take place this year that would instead be taking place early next year.

“There are things to be done, electricity poles to be removed, pipes to be diverted, some stuff to be done on the river defense. So you will see action on the site and I will expect that early in the new year that we will see concrete—as they say concrete in the ground. I was hoping to see concrete in the ground this year, but we may not see concrete in the ground this year but the project has started with all of the approvals given,” he said.

More than $80 million of the estimated cost of US $98 million will go towards the construction of the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale, as well as the purchasing of the medical equipment.