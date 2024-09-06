Conroy Huggins has been officially selected as the NDP candidate for the Central Leeward constituency in the upcoming general elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The selection, which took place at the Sir James Mitchell Auditorium, saw Huggins competing against Rachael Caesar, a teacher from Barrouallie.

Huggins, a former educator, is well-regarded for his community activism and contributions to the agricultural sector.

After his election, Huggins expressed his gratitude to the Constituency Division and pledged to bring much-needed representation to Central Leeward.

NDP President Dr. Godwin Friday praised Huggins and Caesar for their dedication and emphasized the party’s focus on building a strong team for a better future.