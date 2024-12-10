A 24-year-old bus conductor from Belair, Onez John, has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident on November 15, 2024, in McKies Hill.

According to police investigations, John allegedly struck a 31-year-old janitor from McKies Hill in her right ear, causing a ruptured eardrum. The act was described as unlawful and malicious.

John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on December 6 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail of $2,500 ECC with one surety. As part of his bail conditions, John must report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Stop orders have also been placed at all ports of entry.

The matter has been adjourned to March 2, 2025, for further proceedings.