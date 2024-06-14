Jamaica’s House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 11), approved the Conch (Export Levy) (Rate of Levy) Order, 2024, and Resolution, to maintain the current levy of US$0.50 imposed on each pound of conch exported during the 2024 season.

Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, said the Conch (Export Levy) Act was passed in 2009 with the main purpose of facilitating the imposition of a levy to be paid on every pound of conch exported during each season, pursuant to Section Three of the Act.

He noted that Section Nine of the legislation establishes the Fisheries Management Development Fund, which mandates that all proceeds of the levy collected are to be allocated to the fund.

The minister reminded the House that the levy, which was imposed for the 2023 conch season, was at a rate of US$0.50 or its Jamaican equivalent per pound of conch exported.