Comments and posts have been shared online expressing concern for the wellbeing of Canadian YouTuber Chris Must List following several videos shared on his YouTube channel of visits with various gangs in Trinidad.

The Canadian YouTube vlogger, who has over 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, was in Trinidad and shared several videos on his YouTube channel over the past couple weeks.

However, according to a Trinidad Express report, the vlogger was allegedly detained by police for questioning after sharing videos showing alleged gang members holding what appeared to be firearms.

The vlogger’s channel allegedly featured interviews with gangs from various parts of the country.

German vlogger Tilo Kruse also shared a TikTok video alleging that Chris Must List had been detained for questioning and said he was concerned about the development.