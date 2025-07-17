The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is celebrating a major success in sea turtle conservation.

The Fund’s monitoring team responded to a tip-off that a nesting sea turtle was at risk of being poached on a local beach. Upon arrival, they found a leatherback turtle surrounded by a large crowd.

Thanks to calm and clear communication, the team was able to de-escalate the situation and protect the turtle. Local police soon arrived to support their efforts.

The team also took the opportunity to speak with community members about the importance of nesting turtles — and even inspired some of the younger spectators to express interest in joining the conservation efforts.

The Fund says it was a proud moment of collaboration between law enforcement, community members, and monitors — all coming together to protect one of the ocean’s most vulnerable species.