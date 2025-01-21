The Government’s Community kitchens on Union Island continue to make life a bit easier for persons on that Southern Grenadine Isle, providing approximately 800 meals, six days per week.

There are two community kitchens, one in Clifton and the other in Ashton; they were opened in response to Hurricane Beryl, which devastated the Southern Grenadines.

The operations are managed overall by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

Manager of the Clifton community kitchen Kenville Adams recently discussed the kitchen’s operations and noted that recent changes saw the operation divided into two branches this year.

The Clifton branch employs twelve (12) staff members while the Ashton branch employs about 15 people.

Adams said the initiative is open to providing meals for even more persons once the resources are available.