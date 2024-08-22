In a significant move to bolster recovery efforts in the Southern Grenadines, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Union Island held a crucial stakeholder meeting earlier today.

The meeting centered on enhancing ongoing response and recovery operations, with a key focus on transitioning meal services.

Effective August 31st, the Union Island Community Kitchen will commence operations, taking over from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), which has been providing vital meal services to the community.

The new Community Kitchen will be located at the Determination Bar and Restaurant in Clifton, Union Island. This transition is expected to streamline local food aid and support the island’s recovery more effectively.