A new report from the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, has called for intensified efforts to eliminate barriers holding back women and girls across the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

The report merges contributions from over 400 delegates including prime ministers, ministers, women’s rights advocates, and business leaders who met in Samoa this month and will be presented to Commonwealth leaders this week.

According to recent United Nations data, the current pace of progress towards gender equality remains critically slow with projections suggesting it could take 137 years to eliminate female poverty, while gender equality in parliaments is not expected until 2063.

Some participants in the Forum made their voices heard by adding to the discussion.

Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General Dr Arjoon Suddhoo stated, “None of the Sustainable Development Goal 5 targets for gender equality and women’s empowerment are on track. This must change now. There can be no more delays.”

Meanwhile, survivor of gender-based violence, South African Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike said, “Humanity is at war with its women, girls and other vulnerable groups. This cannot be accepted as normal…We must collectively wage a war against gender-based violence.”

Joleen Mataele, Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Equality Network also noted that in times of disaster, evacuation centers often refuse to accept women.