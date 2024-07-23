Commissioner of Police Enville Williams has issued a stern warning to young people in this country involved in crimes.

Commissioner Williams in his message to the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines emphasized two major points, that crime doesn’t pay and that they will be caught eventually and faced with the consequences of their actions.

This came as the Commissioner was addressing a press conference on July 17th, in the same week that six young persons were apprehended following their alleged involvement in a brazen daylight robbery attempt of the South Rivers branch of the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU).

“Encourage the young men who are so prone to violence to walk away from violence, leave the gun, be productive in society, and so we could have a more productive and cohesive St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all of us. I also want to speak directly to the men and women, especially the young men. And now we see the young women involved in the criminalities as well. I want to speak to the young people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, really, and say to them, crime really doesn’t pay. Yes, you might believe that you get away with it today, but we will catch you. The safest bet for you now is to walk away from the drugs and the gun and crime.

Walk away from criminality. There are jobs available. You can get involved in farming or any sort of productive sector, and earn your own way, as opposed to involving in robberies and criminality.”

Following July 16th’s brazen robbery attempt of the South Rivers branch of GECCU, five people, all under the age of 30, were arrested and charged; they are: Erasto Dasilva, a 26-year-old bartender from Canouan; Lemar “Chak” Isaacs, a 22-year-old from McKies Hill; Esroy “Pirate” Jeffers, a 28-year-old from Buccament; Rakiesha Joseph, a 24-year-old from Layou and Sharome Dopwell, a 21-year-old from Paul’s Avenue.