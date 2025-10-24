The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams is urging Vincentians to reject political violence- and uphold peace- as the country approaches its general elections.

In a national address, the Commissioner reminded citizens that political expression is a democratic right, but must never be used to harm or intimidate others.

He stated that the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is aware of concerns expressed by members of the public- regarding tensions that have surfaced during the election season.

He further noted that the authorities are monitoring reports of disorderly behavior and will act with professionalism- and impartiality.

Commissioner Williams said that while they understand that this is a passionate time in our country’s history, they call on all supporters to show restraint and unity, stressing that maintaining peace- is the responsibility of every citizen.

He urged Vincentians to not return to the dark moments of the past, when political violence scarred communities.

The Commissioner made it clear- that the RSVGPF serves the entire nation, and their allegiance is to the Constitution- and the people- of Saint Vincent- and the Grenadines.