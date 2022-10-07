Commissioner of Police, Colin John will lead a twelve (12) member delegation to the commemoration of the Regional Security System (RSS) 40th Anniversary in Grenada. The milestone will be celebrated with several events over the period October 9th to 13th 2022.

The delegation will include the Commander of SVG Coast Service, Lieutenant Commander Mr. Deon Henry, and 10 officers- 5 each from the RSVGPF and the SVG Coast Guard who will participate in a military parade to mark the occasion.

Some members of the delegation will leave the state on Saturday, October 8, 2022, onboard Captain Mulzac.

The RSS was established in October 1982 with five (5) countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Since then, the organization has grown to eight (8) members including Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.