A Columbia University student who moved to the US as a child is suing the Trump administration over attempts to deport her for participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

21 year old Yunseo Chung, a legal permanent US resident who moved from South Korea when she was seven, alleges immigration officials have executed search warrants at multiple Columbia facilities, including her dormitory.

The lawsuit seeks to block her detention and deportation, citing First Amendment and other constitutional rights.

Ms. Chung’s lawyers have said she participated in campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, but had not made statements to the press or taken on a high-profile role.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump administration officials began efforts to arrest and detain Ms. Chung, days after the March 5th, 2025 sit-in protest she attended.