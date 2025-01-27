In the spirit of the holiday season, community activist and ICT lecturer at the St Vincent Community College, Darron Rodan John took the initiative to distribute over 50 grocery bags to residents across the South Windward constituency.

This act of kindness brought not just food, but also a sense of warmth and cheer to families and individuals who have long contributed to the community, making their holiday season a little brighter.

The grocery bags, marked with the label “Christmas 2024 in South Windward Sweet Ohhh,” represent John’s dedication to fostering unity and compassion within the community.

The initiative highlights his ongoing commitment to building a stronger and more caring South Windward.

It is also part of John’s broader vision of community development, which has been at the forefront of his activism for over 15 years.