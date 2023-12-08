The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative (ECEI) implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) came to an end during a closing ceremony held on Thursday.

Communications Assistant at GGGI Mr. Dinesh Daswani while making his address during the ceremony said that a total of US $130,000 has been contributed to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through this programme.

“There are a number of 17 grantees in total, that’s to people who were granted—and I love this stat the most, we have given a total of US$130,000 to the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

The closing event afforded programme participants an opportunity to share their experiences. It also celebrated the achievements of mentees and provided a platform for them to showcase their products or prototypes, as well as discuss the next steps in their business journey.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative (ECEI)is a 3-year project funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and implemented by the GGGI with the OECS.