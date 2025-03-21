As part of the Cocoa Post-harvest Processing and Quality Management Workshop that was held earlier this week, thirty-five cocoa farmers and agro-processors participated in a field tour of Morsley Walker’s cocoa farm and Cocoa Kalinago, a female-owned chocolate factory in North Union.

During the tour on March 18th, participants engaged in informative, hands-on sessions that provided insight into various aspects of the cocoa industry.

They observed key post-harvest practices, including local cocoa processing methods, fermentation techniques and sensory evaluation. Additionally, they were introduced to drying methods, proper storage practices, and physical quality assessments such as cut tests and the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute (FCCI) method.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, joined the tour and had the opportunity to interact with participants.