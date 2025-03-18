Georgia head coach Richard Cockerill believes his team have “earned the right” to face Wales in a play-off to decide which nation should be in the 2026 Six Nations.

The former England hooker says Georgia is good enough to play at Europe’s highest level, after clinching an eighth successive second-tier Rugby Europe Championship title.

Wales finished bottom of the Six Nations for the second year in a row and have not won a game since beating Georgia at the World Cup in 2023.

They lost to Georgia in Cardiff in autumn 2022.

The former Leicester forward’s team has now won 17 second-tier titles and he says they need a greater challenge.