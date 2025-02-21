Over 32 kilograms of cocaine disguised as handcrafted ceramic bananas where intercepted by the Dominican Republic drug enforcement agents at the Port of Manzanillo in Monte Cristi province.

In a joint operation, the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office discovered 303 ceramic bananas filled with cocaine during a routine container inspection.

Intelligence reports had flagged potential irregularities, leading agents to examine several export containers.

The cocaine-filled replicas were packed in 16 boxes within the shipping container to be shipped to the Netherlands.