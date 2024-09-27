On the morning of September 23, 2024, a stop and search operation by the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) on the Petit Bordel Public Road led to the arrest of 46-year-old farmer Michael Lavia. During the operation, officers discovered 1.6 grammes of cocaine in Lavia’s vehicle, prompting a subsequent raid on his home.

At Lavia’s residence in Petit Bordel, authorities uncovered an additional 14 grammes of cocaine. Following the discoveries, Lavia appeared before the Serious Offences Court later that day, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court imposed fines of $50 for the cocaine found in his vehicle and $200 for the drugs discovered at his home, both payable immediately. Lavia was warned that failure to pay the fines would result in a three-month prison sentence for each charge.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is urging the public to report any suspicious behavior or illegal activities, particularly regarding drug trafficking. They emphasize the importance of community cooperation in maintaining safety and combating crime, encouraging citizens to remain vigilant and work alongside law enforcement.