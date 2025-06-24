Hollywood veteran Martin Kove, best known as John Kreese in The Karate Kid franchise and Cobra Kai, was escorted out of the Washington State Summer Con on June 22 following an unexpected confrontation with co-star Alicia Hannah‑Kim, sources report. The incident occurred during a VIP meet-and‑greet when Hannah‑Kim tapped Kove on the shoulder to greet him. According to an off-site police report obtained by TMZ, Kove “grabbed her arm and chomped down hard—nearly drawing blood”—then proceeded to kiss the bite mark as she cried out in pain.

Hannah‑Kim, visibly shaken and with a bruising bite mark, brought the matter to event security and law enforcement. Kove admitted to the biting “in jest,” describing it as playful behavior like what occurs on the Cobra Kai set. Despite the severity of the assault, Hannah‑Kim declined to press charges but requested an incident report for future reference. Kove, alongside his son, declined to provide a voluntary statement and was promptly removed from the event by a Cobra Kai producer.