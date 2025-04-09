The legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo was packed with musicians, professional athletes and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and minutes later the entire roof collapsed.

Concrete slabs killed more than 113 people and trapped dozens of others who were at a meringue (Meh-renge) concert early yesterday.

Authorities said over 255 people were injured.

More than 24 hours after the collapse, rescue crews were still searching for potential survivors.

Rescue crews from Puerto Rico and Israel arrived in the Dominican Republic today to help local authorities with the search.

So far, only 32 people have been identified in one of the worst disasters to hit the Dominican Republic, while countless others remained unidentified.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse, or when the Jet Set building was last inspected.

The club issued a statement saying it was cooperating with authorities.