Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, has pointed to climate change as the greatest existential threat to the Caribbean, notwithstanding the challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent geo-political activities in Europe.

Minister James expressed the view while addressing the 6th sitting of the OECS Assembly on Friday March 18th, 2022. He cautioned that “the region will never be able to recover from the severity of the impact of climate change if measures are not taken to swiftly address the vulnerabilities affecting Small Island Developing states (SIDS).”

The Sustainable Development Minister said that following the 26 th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) they are yet to see definitive progress on tracking the delivery of pledged funding for mitigation and adaptation measures or a new collective qualified goal on climate finance.