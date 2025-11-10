Police on November 7th, 2025, arrested and charged Leswan Stewart, a 21-year-old Clerk of Mckies Hill/ Rockies, with the offence of Theft.

Investigations revealed the accused stole One Thousand and Seventy-Six dollars and forty-seven cents ($1,076.47) ECC – the property of a 32-year-old Pharmacist of Stubbs.

The offence was committed in Kingstown between 1:53pm and 2:54pm on November 3rd, 2025.

The accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 7th -and pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

Also, Stewart was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant- and to report to the Central Police Station- every Thursday between 6AM- 6PM.

Stop notices were placed at all ports of entry, and he was ordered not to leave the country without the permission of the court.

The matter was adjourned to July 28th, 2026, for trial.