Clear Harbor has officially opened its state-of-the-art Employee Wellness Gym, a testament to its commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its staff.

The Gym will be opened from Monday to Sunday for employees to access.

Clear Harbor employs over 500 Vincentians with plans to increase that significantly over the next 18 months.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information a company representative stated that they provide on the job training for their employees as well as promote from within the company, therefore providing opportunities for Vincentians.

The company is one of the largest employers in ST. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves stated that clear harbor has been a model employer in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This collaboration highlights a shared vision of fostering a healthier workforce, recognizing that stronger employees create a stronger organization.