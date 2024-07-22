Great progress is being made on the hurricane-devastated island of Canouan, with clean-up efforts nearly finished, and repair work on the island’s schools already commenced.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, where he provided updates on various aspects of SVG’s recovery efforts post-hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that work had begun on both Canouan’s primary and secondary schools, administrative building, airport infrastructure and more.

“We’re making good progress on things like the cleaning up in Canouan is 90/95% finished and we’re starting in Canada one with actually in conjunction with the wealthy homeowner on July the 16th. We started the work on the Canouan secondary and primary schools. The contractor is a gentleman, Mr. Clark. On the 17th, the Canouan administrative building– the contractor at that administrative building is Mr. Snagg. The work on the fencing at the Canouan Airport has started and work on the roof was to have started on Thursday the 18th. As soon as the administrative building is done the Canada one clinic will be at rest and as soon as Mr. Clark finishes with the primary schools he will start the doctor’s quarters.” He said.

The Prime Minister said that persons are working tirelessly to ensure work is completed as soon as possible, with construction professionals from as far Romania on the project.

Following the passage of Category 4 hurricane Beryl, the villages in Canouan sustained immense damage, and even destruction, to housing and public buildings, preliminarily assessed at 90 percent; with the world-class marina and associated facilities in the south of Canouan being severely compromised.