The Clare Valley Government School is set to celebrate World Food Day with a display of various Caribbean dishes.

The school says they will be exhibiting different foods from across the region, in an effort to highlight the different cultures and flavours that exist in SVG.

The display of foods will include food from Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The school extends an invitation to the public to be a part of the celebration.

World Food Day is celebrated worldwide on October 16th annually and the theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Right to foods for a better life and a better future’.