The National Public Library summer program “CLAP: for fun”, is set to commence this July, under the theme, “Libraries: your gateway to adventure”.

Designed to promote literacy, creativity, and cultural awareness among children aged 5 to13 years, the three-week long program features a wide range of interactive activities.

These activities include storytelling, reading challenges, art and craft, music, drama, cultural heritage sessions, and sporting events among others.

The activities are all tailored to stimulate young minds, and foster a love for reading and learning.

The program will run this year from July 21st to August 8th at the National Public Library, and will host sixty-six (66) children.

The program will also be offered by various branch libraries across the country, during the summer break, capturing ninety-five (95) participants.

The annual nationwide program is a dynamic and engaging initiative organized by the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services (NPLADS).

The program is often supported by a network of library staff, volunteers and community partners, and it remains a cornerstone of NPLADS’ commitment to childhood development, education and community engagement.