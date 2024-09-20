Reggae star Chronixx has achieved a significant career milestone as Eternal Light, his collaboration with R&B band Free Nationals, has been certified Gold in the United States nearly five years after its release. This marks the Jamaican singer’s first Gold certification in the American market.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the certification on Wednesday, September 18, after the song reached the equivalent of 500,000 units sold in the US through a combination of sales and streaming.

Free Nationals, known for their work as Anderson .Paak’s backing band, consists of José Ríos (lead guitar), Ron “T.Nava” Avant (keyboards, lead vocals), Kelsey Gonzalez (bass guitar), and Callum Connor (drums).

When the song was first released in October 2019, Connor had praised Chronixx’s contribution.