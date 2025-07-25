The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs has announced that Christel Sutherland, a 16-year-old student of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, was selected to represent Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2025 Youth Ambassadors-Caribbean Exchange Programme.

Sutherland is the youngest recipient to ever receive the prestigious Youth Empowerment Award, presented by the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to youth development.

She is also the founder of Shiloh’s Book Club for Girls, a space that inspires learning, mentorship, and confidence among her peers.

The Youth Ambassadors-Caribbean Exchange, an initiative of the U.S. Embassy in Brasília, Brazil, now includes over 30 countries across the Western Hemisphere.

It brings together young leaders committed to civic engagement and community service, fostering cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

Open to teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old and their mentors, the programme offers participants the opportunity to sharpen leadership skills, build international networks, and deepen awareness of global issues.

Christel is set to travel to Washington, D.C. in August, to join fellow Youth Ambassadors from across the Caribbean for an enriching cultural exchange.