Chris Pratt is set to reprise his role as the famously lazy, lasagna-loving cat in the animated sequel to The Garfield Movie.

Alcon Entertainment has officially confirmed that Pratt will return as the voice of Garfield, with global distribution once again handled by Sony Pictures—excluding China .

The first film, released in May 2024, pulled in over $257 million worldwide on a $60 million budget, and featured a star-studded voice cast including Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s dad, Odie’s voice by Harvey Guillén, and guest spots from names like Hannah Waddingham and Snoop Dogg .

While Alcon continues to finalize writers, directors, and additional casting, Pratt has also stepped into a producing role for the sequel, signaling big ambitions for the franchise