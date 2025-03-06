Coldplay’s Chris Martin is collaborating with FIFA to curate the first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The match will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the show in partnership with Global Citizen but did not confirm if Coldplay will perform.

Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey will help select artists for both the halftime show and a FIFA “takeover” of Times Square.

It’s unclear if the halftime will extend beyond the usual 15 minutes.