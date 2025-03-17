Taiwanese authorities said a Chinese influencer living in Taiwan must leave the island within days or be deported, after she posted videos supporting the idea of China taking the island by force.

The move comes at a time of heightened cross-strait tensions and increasing suspicions of Chinese influence operations on the democratic island.

Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency (NIA), which revoked the influencer’s visa, said that her “behaviour advocates the elimination of Taiwan’s sovereignty and is not tolerated in Taiwanese society”.

The influencer had relocated from mainland China to Taiwan on a dependent visa after marrying a Taiwanese man.

It was reported that she has until March 24th to leave Taiwan before she is forcibly deported.

According to a statement on Saturday by NIA, she would not be able to apply for another dependent visa for five years.