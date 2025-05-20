Yu Zidi, a Chinese schoolgirl has been hailed a “sensation” after setting the fastest time ever for a 12-year-old in the 200m individual medley at China’s national championships.

Yu finished second in the event with a time of two minutes and 10.63 seconds, behind 2024 Olympic finalist, Yu Yuting.

The time, if achieved in the heats at last year’s Paris Olympics, would have resulted in the youngster reaching the semi-finals.

Yu, who turns 13 in October, could earn a place in China’s national squad for the World Championships in Singapore in July.