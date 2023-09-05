China will dominate the world of technology says the founder of the annual technology conference Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave.

Mr. Cosgrave said that, China, in the next decade is positioned to have a dominant presence in the world of technology.

“In the coming decade, China will dominate technology because it has focused intensively on the important partnership between the public and private sectors with stunning results.” Cosgrave said during his appearance on Al Jazeera’s “On The Record”.

The Middle East has been earmarked by the founder of the global tech event as the region that will bring “most of the growth” in the technology sector.

Qatar is slated to host the 2024 edition of the event from February 25 to 29, and Cosgrave said it will help bring the rest of the globe to the country and the Arab world.