Jamaican Children’s Advocate, Dian Gordon Harrison, is encouraging children in need of mental health support to make use of the SafeSpot helpline.

The call comes as data from Jamaica’s national child and teen helpline show a worrying mental health condition among some Jamaican children.

SafeSpot is a dedicated toll-free line that is available 24 hours daily, seven days per week and is staffed by intake officers, counsellors and counselling psychologists.

It provides counselling to children and teenagers who require mental, emotional and social well-being assistance.

Gordon Harrison said the Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) sees SafeSpot “as an avenue which gives us a direct line into what children are thinking, what they are saying, and what they are experiencing”.

She is also imploring citizens to speak to children about SafeSpot so that they know that the line of support is available to them.