Police in Trinidad and Tobago have cracked an alleged child prostitution ring in Tobago, which has led to three foreigners being charged.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the foreign nationals, one from Colombia and two from the Dominican Republic, appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on December 4th, 2023.

They were denied bail, and were all jointly charged for Trafficking in Children, when they appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court, Loop News reports.

Two of the three individuals have also been charged with Transporting a Person for the Purpose of Prostitution, while the other faced an additional charge of Inciting a Child to become a Prostitute.

The charges were laid by WPC Rodriguez of T&T’s Counter Trafficking Unit, following advice received on December 4th, 2023.

The TTPS said the trio will reappear in court on December 22nd, 2023.