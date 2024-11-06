An 11-year-old boy in Guyana has been charged with manslaughter and will return to the Children’s Court on November 11.

The accused has been remanded to a Juvenile Detention Centre and will undergo a psychological evaluation to determine his fitness for trial.

Police reported that the boy was sitting on a stack of PVC pipes outside of his home when his 13-year-old friend allegedly pushed him onto the ground.

The boy got up from the ground and ran inside his home to inform his 16-year-old brother, who then confronted the teenager. The police said that this led to a tense argument, after which the 13-year-old left and returned with another youth who was armed with a pair of scissors.

The youth then reportedly stabbed the 11-year-old’s older brother in the back. Reacting to the incident, the 11-year-old reportedly pulled out a knife from his waistband and stabbed the teenager, who ran a short distance before collapsing near his home.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

