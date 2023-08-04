France international defender Axel Disasi has joined Chelsea from Monaco on a six-year contract for 45m euros.

Disasi, 25, offers defensive cover at Stamford Bridge after Wesley Fofana sustained a serious knee injury.

He played in all 38 of Monaco’s Ligue 1 games last season.

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family,” Disasi told Chelsea’s website.

“I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.”

Disasi has played four times for France, including featuring as a substitute in the 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina, and made 129 appearances for Monaco after joining from Stade de Reims in August 2020.