Chelsea is currently in talks to sign Spanish forward Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid recently completed an £81.5 million deal for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, and the potential transfer of Omorodion is intended to fund this acquisition.

Negotiations with Alvarez have reportedly settled personal terms, with an initial fee of £64.4 million and additional payments reaching £17.1 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico for £33 million.

Omorodion, 20 years old, joined Atletico last year after making his La Liga debut with Granada, where he scored against Atletico Madrid. Following his transfer, Omorodion was loaned to Alaves, where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances last season.

Currently participating in the Olympics, Omorodion has contributed a goal to Spain’s advancement to the final match.