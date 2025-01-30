Chelsea Football Club has agreed to a deal to sign Barcelona’s England midfielder Keira Walsh on the Women’s Super League’s transfer deadline day.

Sources at Barcelona said the total deal was worth up to £800,000, including add-ons.

Barcelona had been unwilling to sell but it is believed Chelsea’s bid was accepted late on Wednesday, and Walsh was due in London for a medical today.

The 27-year-old, who left Manchester City to join Barcelona for a then world record fee of £400,000 in 2022, was keen to return to England to be close to family.