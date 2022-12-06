Police arrested and charged 34 year old Garnet Thomas, of Chauncey with the offences of Wounding and Robbery stemming from an incident that occurred at Halifax Street, Kingstown, around 3 a.m. on September 8th 2022.

He was arrested on Sunday December 4th.

Thomas will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Meanwhile…

Police arrested and charged Simeon Wilson, 34 years old Labourer of Vermont with Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

Wilson is accused of having in his possession three (3) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearm Act.

The incident occurred at 3:45 pm on December 1st in Vermont.

The 34 year old Labourer will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.