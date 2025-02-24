On February 20, 2025, police arrested and charged Jron Isaacs, a 22-year-old labourer from Chateaubelair, with two counts of Assault, one count of Wounding, and one count of Damage to Property.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted Chavez Stapleton, a 21-year-old labourer from the same address, by hitting him about his body with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

The accused was also charged with assaulting Chavez Gordon, a 23-year-old labourer from the same address, by striking him on the back with a cutlass, causing actual bodily harm.

In addition, Isaacs was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Cauldric Jordon, a 20-year-old labourer from the same address, by chopping him on his left hand with a cutlass.

Lastly, he was charged with damaging one black jacket valued at EC$240, the property of Cauldric Jordon, without lawful excuse.

All offences were committed on May 4, 2024, in Chateaubelair.

Isaacs appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges and pled not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2000.00ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the virtual complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Chateaubelair Police Station on Tuesdays between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court for March 5, 2025.