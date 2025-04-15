Police on April 11th, 2025, arrested and charged Kenrah Williams, a 41-year-old Fisherman of Chateaubelair, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly assaulted Cheresa Deroche, a 30-year-old Store Clerk of Richmond Hill by hitting her to the right side of her face with his hands, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on January 25th, 2025.

Williams was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety.

He and is expected to appear before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on April 23rd, 2025, to answer to the charge.