Charli XCX leads this year’s Brit Awards with five nominations, including a nod for album of the year with Brat.

She is also nominated for artist of the year, best pop and dance act and song of the year with Guess, featuring Billie Eilish, which went to number one in August.

Her sixth studio album was released in June and grew into a cultural movement – Brat was crowned Collins Dictionary 2024 word of the year and it even reached US politics with presidential candidate Kamala Harris giving her social media a brat rebrand.

Seven-time Brit winner Dua Lipa has received four nominations including pop act which she won last year.