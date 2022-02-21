Parents in Barbados have been reassured that the possibility of their children contracting or spreading COVID-19 during the upcoming school term is “very low”.

Pediatrician, Dr Gillian Birchwood highlighted on Thursday, February 17, during a panel discussion hosted by Barbados National Council of Parent Teacher Association (BNCPTA), that global research has concluded it is unlikely for secondary transmission to occur once COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“We have a lot of international evidence from societies where children have been back into school for months…and what they have found is that the risk of secondary transmission, that is the risk of spread from someone who has come to school with a positive test and spreading it to another student or another teacher, that risk is actually very low once protocols are followed.”

Birchwood challenged parents to do their part in reducing the spread of the virus by reinforcing the COVID-19 protocols and ensuring that their children have appropriately fitted masks. She encouraged parents to have their children and eligible vulnerable family members vaccinated.