The Chairman of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on youth, Mr. Anson Latchman, visited the Cuban Embassy.

He was received by the Cuban Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Etcheverry.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere and the parties exchanged information on the functioning and missions of the Council, its role in Vincentian society and the possibilities for bilateral collaboration, with the participation of teachers, Cuban artists and sports coaches from different areas.

The Advisory Council is a young organization that was founded in September 2023.

It has a primary committee and more than 300 members, which are divided into subcommittees or sectorial groups covering art and culture; politics; economy, social, religious and gender issues; sports, etc.

The main function is to give youths an active role in the construction and development of the Vincentian nation.